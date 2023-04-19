Needham Maintains Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.94% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Merit Medical Systems is $79.82. The forecasts range from a low of $74.74 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents an increase of 4.94% from its latest reported closing price of $76.06.

The projected annual revenue for Merit Medical Systems is $1,222MM, an increase of 6.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.89.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Strs Ohio holds 18K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 19.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMSI by 99.90% over the last quarter.

OHIO NATIONAL FUND INC - ON Janus Henderson Venture Portfolio holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSTX - U.s. Small Cap Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 403K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNDA - Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF holds 64K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing an increase of 6.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMSI by 19.51% over the last quarter.

Natixis Advisors holds 40K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing an increase of 13.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMSI by 99.87% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 650 funds or institutions reporting positions in Merit Medical Systems. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 7.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MMSI is 0.29%, an increase of 13.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.63% to 65,576K shares. The put/call ratio of MMSI is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

Merit Medical Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of proprietary disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy. Merit serves client hospitals worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling in excess of 500 individuals. Merit employs approximately 6,000 people worldwide with facilities in South Jordan, Utah; Pearland, Texas; Richmond, Virginia; Rockland, Massachusetts; Aliso Viejo, California; Maastricht and Venlo, The Netherlands; Paris, France; Galway, Ireland; Beijing, China; Tijuana, Mexico; Joinville, Brazil; Ontario, Canada; Melbourne, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Reading, United Kingdom; Johannesburg, South Africa; and Singapore.

