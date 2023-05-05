Needham Maintains MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ:MTSI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.29% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings is 75.85. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 38.29% from its latest reported closing price of 54.85.

The projected annual revenue for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings is 731MM, an increase of 4.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.12.

There are 641 funds or institutions reporting positions in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 6.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTSI is 0.28%, an increase of 0.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.91% to 66,397K shares. The put/call ratio of MTSI is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,739K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,962K shares, representing an increase of 47.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTSI by 127.62% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,163K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,450K shares, representing a decrease of 9.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTSI by 3.63% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 2,954K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,565K shares, representing an increase of 47.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTSI by 135.06% over the last quarter.

FSELX - Semiconductors Portfolio holds 1,979K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,692K shares, representing an increase of 14.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTSI by 2.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,607K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,573K shares, representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTSI by 14.72% over the last quarter.

MACOM designs and manufactures semiconductor products for Data Center, Telecommunication and Industrial and Defense applications. Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia. MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard.

