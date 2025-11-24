Needham Maintains Lumentum Holdings (LITE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, Needham maintained coverage of Lumentum Holdings (NasdaqGS:LITE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.85% Downside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lumentum Holdings is $232.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $141.40 to a high of $346.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.85% from its latest reported closing price of $255.59 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lumentum Holdings is 2,690MM, an increase of 46.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,005 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lumentum Holdings. This is an increase of 117 owner(s) or 13.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LITE is 0.35%, an increase of 21.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.36% to 102,806K shares. The put/call ratio of LITE is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,408K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,340K shares , representing an increase of 24.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 76.02% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 4,059K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,740K shares , representing a decrease of 41.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 13.76% over the last quarter.

ANEFX - NEW ECONOMY FUND holds 2,370K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,133K shares , representing an increase of 9.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 13.67% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,261K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,256K shares , representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 44.03% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,239K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,833K shares , representing a decrease of 71.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 89.19% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.