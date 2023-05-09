Needham Maintains Lucid Group (LCID) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.58% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lucid Group is 11.38. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $17.22. The average price target represents an increase of 47.58% from its latest reported closing price of 7.71.

The projected annual revenue for Lucid Group is 2,694MM, an increase of 284.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 763 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lucid Group. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 2.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LCID is 0.25%, an increase of 43.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.06% to 1,336,795K shares. The put/call ratio of LCID is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Public Investment Fund holds 1,109,007K shares representing 60.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,015,253K shares, representing an increase of 8.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCID by 36.45% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 22,417K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,637K shares, representing a decrease of 9.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCID by 54.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,883K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,464K shares, representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCID by 53.77% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,676K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,497K shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCID by 54.50% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 9,736K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,822K shares, representing an increase of 29.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCID by 36.01% over the last quarter.

Lucid Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lucid seeks to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating the most captivating electric vehicles, centered around the human experience. The company's first car, Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design underpinned by race-proven technology. Featuring luxurious interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint, select models of Air are expected to be capable of a projected EPA estimated range of over 500 miles. Customer deliveries of Lucid Air are planned to begin this year.

