Needham Maintains LendingTree (TREE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 28, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.06% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for LendingTree is 23.75. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.06% from its latest reported closing price of 24.25.

The projected annual revenue for LendingTree is 1,005MM, an increase of 22.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 356 funds or institutions reporting positions in LendingTree. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 6.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TREE is 0.03%, a decrease of 28.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.33% to 10,766K shares. The put/call ratio of TREE is 1.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 787K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 816K shares, representing a decrease of 3.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TREE by 17.09% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 565K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 561K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TREE by 70.25% over the last quarter.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 336K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 349K shares, representing a decrease of 3.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TREE by 9.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 322K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 299K shares, representing an increase of 6.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TREE by 23.94% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 307K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

LendingTree Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LendingTree is the nation's leading online marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to shop for financial services the same way they would shop for airline tickets or hotel stays, comparing multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search, and can choose the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, mortgage refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student loans, insurance, credit cards and more. Through the My LendingTree platform, consumers receive free credit scores, credit monitoring and recommendations to improve credit health. My LendingTree proactively compares consumers' credit accounts against offers on its network and notifies consumers when there is an opportunity to save money. In short, LendingTree's purpose is to help simplify financial decisions for life's meaningful moments through choice, education and support. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc.

