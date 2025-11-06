Needham Maintains Lantronix (LTRX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, Needham maintained coverage of Lantronix (NasdaqCM:LTRX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.87% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lantronix is $5.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 28.87% from its latest reported closing price of $4.65 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lantronix is 246MM, an increase of 99.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 95 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lantronix. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 5.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LTRX is 0.07%, an increase of 10.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.09% to 14,086K shares. The put/call ratio of LTRX is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Heartland Advisors holds 1,930K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,400K shares , representing an increase of 27.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTRX by 54.30% over the last quarter.

HRTVX - HEARTLAND VALUE FUND Investor Class holds 1,930K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,400K shares , representing an increase of 27.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTRX by 47.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 943K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Herald Investment Management holds 900K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

180 Degree Capital holds 669K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

