Needham Maintains KVH Industries (KVHI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 122.11% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for KVH Industries is 13.26. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 122.11% from its latest reported closing price of 5.97.

The projected annual revenue for KVH Industries is 156MM, an increase of 11.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 139 funds or institutions reporting positions in KVH Industries. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 13.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KVHI is 0.41%, a decrease of 7.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.62% to 15,981K shares. The put/call ratio of KVHI is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 3,299K shares representing 16.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Needham Investment Management holds 1,858K shares representing 9.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Systematic Financial Management holds 1,727K shares representing 8.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,823K shares, representing a decrease of 5.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KVHI by 5.28% over the last quarter.

Potomac Capital Management holds 725K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 682K shares, representing an increase of 5.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KVHI by 2.25% over the last quarter.

NEAGX - Needham Aggressive Growth Fund Retail Class holds 659K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

KVH Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

KVH Industries, Inc., is a global leader in mobile connectivity and inertial navigation systems, with innovative technology designed to enable a mobile world. A market leader in maritime VSAT, KVH designs, manufactures, and provides connectivity and content services globally. KVH is also a premier manufacturer of high-performance sensors and integrated inertial systems for defense and commercial applications. Founded in 1982, the company is based in Middletown, RI, with research, development, and manufacturing operations in Middletown, RI, and Tinley Park, IL, and more than a dozen offices around the globe.

