Needham Maintains Kaltura (KLTR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.63% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kaltura is 3.36. The forecasts range from a low of 1.77 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 57.63% from its latest reported closing price of 2.13.

The projected annual revenue for Kaltura is 181MM, an increase of 4.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kaltura. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 12.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KLTR is 0.10%, an increase of 63.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.99% to 34,756K shares. The put/call ratio of KLTR is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 14,445K shares representing 10.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,445K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLTR by 6.46% over the last quarter.

Sapphire Ventures, L.l.c. holds 7,980K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,685K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,120K shares, representing an increase of 21.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLTR by 30.59% over the last quarter.

Horrell Capital Management holds 963K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 864K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 705K shares, representing an increase of 18.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLTR by 29.29% over the last quarter.

