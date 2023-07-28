Needham Maintains Juniper Networks (JNPR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 28, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.71% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Juniper Networks is 37.03. The forecasts range from a low of 29.29 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 24.71% from its latest reported closing price of 29.69.

The projected annual revenue for Juniper Networks is 5,844MM, an increase of 3.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1215 funds or institutions reporting positions in Juniper Networks. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JNPR is 0.23%, a decrease of 2.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.13% to 338,543K shares. The put/call ratio of JNPR is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 35,134K shares representing 10.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,532K shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JNPR by 5.82% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 26,484K shares representing 8.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 10,361K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,751K shares, representing an increase of 5.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JNPR by 10.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,025K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,878K shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JNPR by 0.92% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,554K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,503K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JNPR by 0.56% over the last quarter.

Juniper Networks Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Juniper Networks challenges the inherent complexity that comes with networking in the multicloud era. We do this with products, solutions and services that transform the way people connect, work and live. We simplify the process of transitioning to a secure and automated multicloud environment to enable secure, AI-driven networks that connect the world.

