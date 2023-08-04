Needham Maintains iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.39% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for iRhythm Technologies is 143.71. The forecasts range from a low of 116.15 to a high of $162.75. The average price target represents an increase of 47.39% from its latest reported closing price of 97.50.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for iRhythm Technologies is 504MM, an increase of 11.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 486 funds or institutions reporting positions in iRhythm Technologies. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRTC is 0.27%, an increase of 1.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.83% to 41,014K shares. The put/call ratio of IRTC is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sands Capital Management holds 2,418K shares representing 7.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,667K shares, representing a decrease of 10.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRTC by 4.69% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,749K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,352K shares, representing an increase of 22.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRTC by 61.70% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 1,373K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,396K shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRTC by 21.20% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,289K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,175K shares, representing an increase of 8.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRTC by 35.74% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 1,221K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,237K shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRTC by 18.71% over the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

iRhythm is a leading digital health care company redefining the way cardiac arrhythmias are clinically diagnosed. The company combines wearable biosensor devices worn for up to 14 days and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms that distill data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company believes improvements in arrhythmia detection and characterization have the potential to change clinical management of patients.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.