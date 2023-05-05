Needham Maintains iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.67% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for iRhythm Technologies is 149.68. The forecasts range from a low of 131.30 to a high of $176.40. The average price target represents an increase of 11.67% from its latest reported closing price of 134.04.

The projected annual revenue for iRhythm Technologies is 504MM, an increase of 17.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.61.

There are 489 funds or institutions reporting positions in iRhythm Technologies. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 5.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRTC is 0.27%, a decrease of 15.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.41% to 38,740K shares. The put/call ratio of IRTC is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

Sands Capital Management holds 2,667K shares representing 8.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,758K shares, representing a decrease of 3.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRTC by 27.22% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 1,396K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 422K shares, representing an increase of 69.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRTC by 148.54% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,352K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,202K shares, representing an increase of 11.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRTC by 22.64% over the last quarter.

LTS One Management holds 1,280K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,326K shares, representing a decrease of 3.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRTC by 36.84% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 1,237K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,247K shares, representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRTC by 21.56% over the last quarter.

iRhythm is a leading digital health care company redefining the way cardiac arrhythmias are clinically diagnosed. The company combines wearable biosensor devices worn for up to 14 days and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms that distill data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company believes improvements in arrhythmia detection and characterization have the potential to change clinical management of patients.

