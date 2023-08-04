Needham Maintains Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.67% Upside
As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intra-Cellular Therapies is 79.30. The forecasts range from a low of 59.59 to a high of $102.90. The average price target represents an increase of 34.67% from its latest reported closing price of 58.89.
The projected annual revenue for Intra-Cellular Therapies is 447MM, an increase of 22.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.68.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 630 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intra-Cellular Therapies. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITCI is 0.33%, an increase of 12.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.73% to 94,843K shares. The put/call ratio of ITCI is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,025K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,410K shares, representing a decrease of 7.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITCI by 6.07% over the last quarter.
Wasatch Advisors holds 4,480K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,740K shares, representing a decrease of 5.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITCI by 10.56% over the last quarter.
Bellevue Group holds 3,268K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,342K shares, representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITCI by 9.39% over the last quarter.
FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 2,933K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,965K shares, representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITCI by 6.56% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,636K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,591K shares, representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITCI by 3.85% over the last quarter.
Intra-Cellular Therapies Background Information
Intra-Cellular Therapies is a biopharmaceutical company founded on Nobel prize-winning research that allows us to understand how therapies affect the inner-workings of cells in the body. The company leverages this intracellular approach to develop innovative treatments for people living with complex psychiatric and neurologic diseases.
