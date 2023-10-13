Needham Maintains International Money Express (IMXI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.22% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for International Money Express is 28.56. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 71.22% from its latest reported closing price of 16.68.

The projected annual revenue for International Money Express is 680MM, an increase of 11.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 382 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Money Express. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMXI is 0.24%, a decrease of 28.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.03% to 35,070K shares. The put/call ratio of IMXI is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,513K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,313K shares, representing an increase of 13.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMXI by 4.67% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 1,355K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,457K shares, representing a decrease of 7.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMXI by 70.23% over the last quarter.

Scopia Capital Management holds 1,177K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 939K shares, representing an increase of 20.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMXI by 64.76% over the last quarter.

Voss Capital holds 1,129K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,396K shares, representing a decrease of 23.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMXI by 28.08% over the last quarter.

Forager Capital Management holds 1,075K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 949K shares, representing an increase of 11.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMXI by 2.57% over the last quarter.

International Money Express Background Information

International Money Express Background Information

International Money Express, Inc. provides a platform for the electronic movement of money and data from the United States to Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company offers wire transfer, telewire, money order, and other money processing services to customers through a network of sending and paying agents, as well as online.

