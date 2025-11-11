Needham Maintains Insight Molecular Diagnostics (IMDX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, Needham maintained coverage of Insight Molecular Diagnostics (NasdaqCM:IMDX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.75% Downside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Insight Molecular Diagnostics is $5.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 18.75% from its latest reported closing price of $6.80 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Insight Molecular Diagnostics. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 8.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMDX is 0.51%, an increase of 25.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.77% to 15,265K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Broadwood Capital holds 11,410K shares representing 39.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 2,823K shares representing 9.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 301K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares , representing an increase of 64.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMDX by 146.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 191K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 155K shares , representing an increase of 18.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMDX by 8.42% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 158K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 159K shares , representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMDX by 12.75% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.