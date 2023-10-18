Needham Maintains Innovid (CTV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 18, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Innovid (NYS:CTV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 135.00% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Innovid is 2.40. The forecasts range from a low of 1.41 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 135.00% from its latest reported closing price of 1.02.

The projected annual revenue for Innovid is 154MM, an increase of 15.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 123 funds or institutions reporting positions in Innovid. This is a decrease of 40 owner(s) or 24.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTV is 0.36%, a decrease of 37.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.12% to 71,407K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sc Israel Iv Genpar holds 17,697K shares representing 12.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vintage Ventures Advisors holds 7,053K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ion Asset Management holds 4,452K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,047K shares, representing an increase of 31.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTV by 64.27% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 3,945K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,285K shares, representing an increase of 42.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTV by 591.65% over the last quarter.

Whetstone Capital Advisors holds 3,566K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 786K shares, representing an increase of 77.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTV by 203.40% over the last quarter.

