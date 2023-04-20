Needham Maintains Impinj (PI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.64% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Impinj is $145.13. The forecasts range from a low of $136.35 to a high of $162.75. The average price target represents an increase of 2.64% from its latest reported closing price of $141.40.

The projected annual revenue for Impinj is $328MM, an increase of 27.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.35.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NATIONWIDE VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - NVIT Multi-Manager Small Cap Value Fund Class I holds 4K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 1,260K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,452K shares, representing a decrease of 15.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PI by 26.49% over the last quarter.

Asset Management One Co. holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 45.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PI by 99.76% over the last quarter.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings holds 1,188K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,405K shares, representing a decrease of 18.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PI by 14.89% over the last quarter.

PCSGX - PACE Small holds 9K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 39.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PI by 102.17% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 509 funds or institutions reporting positions in Impinj. This is an increase of 82 owner(s) or 19.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PI is 0.38%, a decrease of 5.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.28% to 30,121K shares. The put/call ratio of PI is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

Impinj Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Impinj helps businesses and people analyze, optimize, and innovate by wirelessly connecting billions of everyday things - such as apparel, automobile parts, luggage, and shipments - to the Internet. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely data about these everyday things to business and consumer applications, enabling a boundless Internet of Things.

