Needham Maintains Ichor Holdings (ICHR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.52% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ichor Holdings is 33.66. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 28.52% from its latest reported closing price of 26.19.

The projected annual revenue for Ichor Holdings is 1,118MM, a decrease of 7.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 404 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ichor Holdings. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICHR is 0.13%, an increase of 18.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.98% to 29,423K shares. The put/call ratio of ICHR is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,152K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,114K shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICHR by 2.59% over the last quarter.

FSCRX - Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund holds 1,671K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,500K shares, representing an increase of 10.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICHR by 40.58% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,456K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,227K shares, representing an increase of 15.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICHR by 22.18% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 1,008K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 803K shares, representing an increase of 20.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICHR by 35.96% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 979K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 953K shares, representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICHR by 9.53% over the last quarter.

Ichor Holdings Background Information



It is a leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. Its product offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. Its gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor and control precise quantities of the specialized gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as etch and deposition. Its chemical delivery subsystems precisely blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. It also manufactures precision-machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers, as well as certain components for internal use in fluid delivery systems and for direct sales to its customers. This vertically-integrated portion of its business is primarily focused on metal and plastic parts that are used in gas and chemical systems, respectively. It is headquartered in Fremont, CA.ichorsystems.com.

