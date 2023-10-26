Needham Maintains Hologic (HOLX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 26, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.50% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hologic is 90.94. The forecasts range from a low of 75.75 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 36.50% from its latest reported closing price of 66.62.

The projected annual revenue for Hologic is 4,166MM, an increase of 3.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1507 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hologic. This is a decrease of 67 owner(s) or 4.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOLX is 0.27%, a decrease of 6.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.26% to 262,674K shares. The put/call ratio of HOLX is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 21,937K shares representing 8.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,841K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOLX by 4.26% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 10,741K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,748K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOLX by 3.43% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,605K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,985K shares, representing an increase of 6.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOLX by 626.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,691K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,630K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOLX by 6.69% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,858K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,750K shares, representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOLX by 7.43% over the last quarter.

Hologic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment.

