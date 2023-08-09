Needham Maintains HireRight Holdings (HRT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of HireRight Holdings (NYSE:HRT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.93% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for HireRight Holdings is 12.63. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 22.93% from its latest reported closing price of 10.27.

The projected annual revenue for HireRight Holdings is 762MM, an increase of 1.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 212 funds or institutions reporting positions in HireRight Holdings. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HRT is 0.12%, a decrease of 26.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.42% to 73,949K shares. The put/call ratio of HRT is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Atlantic holds 32,110K shares representing 43.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stone Point Capital holds 18,463K shares representing 25.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,287K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,394K shares, representing a decrease of 4.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRT by 84.92% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,912K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,925K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRT by 86.64% over the last quarter.

NDVAX - MFS New Discovery Value Fund A holds 1,629K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,457K shares, representing an increase of 10.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRT by 17.91% over the last quarter.

HireRight Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HireRight provides comprehensive background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for more than 40,000 customers across the globe. HireRight offers services via a unified global software and data platform that tightly integrates into their customers’ human capital management systems enabling highly effective and efficient workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring. In 2020, HireRight screened over 20 million job applicants, employees and contractors for its customers.

