Needham Maintains Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 269.73% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Heron Therapeutics is 8.24. The forecasts range from a low of 5.56 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 269.73% from its latest reported closing price of 2.23.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Heron Therapeutics is 160MM, an increase of 40.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 331 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heron Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 4.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HRTX is 0.10%, a decrease of 10.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.43% to 132,867K shares. The put/call ratio of HRTX is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 11,868K shares representing 9.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,883K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRTX by 43.57% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 11,750K shares representing 9.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,516K shares, representing an increase of 78.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRTX by 139.42% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 8,132K shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,008K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,754K shares, representing an increase of 3.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRTX by 92.87% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 6,576K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,221K shares, representing a decrease of 116.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRTX by 29.98% over the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing best-in-class treatments to address some of the most important unmet patient needs. Heron is developing novel, patient-focused solutions that apply its innovative science and technologies to already-approved pharmacological agents for patients suffering from pain or cancer.

See all Heron Therapeutics regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.