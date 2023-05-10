Needham Maintains GlobalFoundries (GFS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.46% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for GlobalFoundries is 79.97. The forecasts range from a low of 51.51 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 47.46% from its latest reported closing price of 54.23.

The projected annual revenue for GlobalFoundries is 8,047MM, an increase of 0.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 540 funds or institutions reporting positions in GlobalFoundries. This is an increase of 534 owner(s) or 8,900.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GFS is 0.37%, an increase of 9,859.46%. The put/call ratio of GFS is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Matrix Capital Management Company holds 18,498K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,428K shares, representing an increase of 5.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFS by 18.06% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 7,271K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company.

FSELX - Semiconductors Portfolio holds 5,563K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,057K shares, representing an increase of 9.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFS by 1.65% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 5,270K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,390K shares, representing a decrease of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFS by 2.54% over the last quarter.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 4,376K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,785K shares, representing an increase of 13.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFS by 13.45% over the last quarter.

GlobalFoundries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor contract manufacturing and design company. The Company offers chips designed for markets such as mobility, automotive, computing and wired connectivity, and consumer internet of things (IoT). GLOBALFOUNDRIES serves customers worldwide.

