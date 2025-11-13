Needham Maintains Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Needham maintained coverage of Gilat Satellite Networks (NasdaqGS:GILT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.14% Downside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Gilat Satellite Networks is $11.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.14% from its latest reported closing price of $13.38 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Gilat Satellite Networks is 310MM, a decrease of 21.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 137 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gilat Satellite Networks. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 6.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GILT is 0.10%, an increase of 15.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.64% to 21,276K shares. The put/call ratio of GILT is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Phoenix Holdings holds 6,132K shares representing 9.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,942K shares , representing an increase of 68.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GILT by 238.45% over the last quarter.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 4,154K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,904K shares , representing an increase of 54.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GILT by 196.10% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 2,398K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Wilshire Securities Management holds 1,468K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,453K shares , representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GILT by 7.10% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,199K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,066K shares , representing an increase of 11.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GILT by 100.60% over the last quarter.

