Needham Maintains FormFactor (FORM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.34% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for FormFactor is 40.09. The forecasts range from a low of 33.33 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 19.34% from its latest reported closing price of 33.59.

The projected annual revenue for FormFactor is 682MM, an increase of 1.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 531 funds or institutions reporting positions in FormFactor. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FORM is 0.17%, an increase of 9.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.50% to 88,399K shares. The put/call ratio of FORM is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Earnest Partners holds 6,372K shares representing 8.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,098K shares, representing a decrease of 11.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FORM by 6.78% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,413K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,618K shares, representing a decrease of 3.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FORM by 0.24% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,485K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,807K shares, representing an increase of 19.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FORM by 27.15% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 3,066K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,087K shares, representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FORM by 2.28% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,488K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,426K shares, representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FORM by 12.44% over the last quarter.

FormFactor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FormFactor, Inc. is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle - from metrology and inspection, characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor's products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America.

