Needham Maintains Fiverr International (FVRR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 85.09% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fiverr International is 51.71. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 85.09% from its latest reported closing price of 27.94.

The projected annual revenue for Fiverr International is 377MM, an increase of 11.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 287 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fiverr International. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FVRR is 0.14%, an increase of 5.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.89% to 20,777K shares. The put/call ratio of FVRR is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,824K shares representing 7.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,743K shares, representing an increase of 2.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FVRR by 65.85% over the last quarter.

Lord, Abbett & Co. holds 1,467K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 938K shares, representing an increase of 36.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FVRR by 85.17% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 1,078K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,082K shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FVRR by 61.42% over the last quarter.

Deer Management Co. holds 953K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,253K shares, representing a decrease of 31.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FVRR by 4.77% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 799K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 411K shares, representing an increase of 48.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FVRR by 73.39% over the last quarter.

Fiverr International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fiverr's mission is to change how the world works together. For over 10 years, the Fiverr platform has been at the forefront of the future of work connecting businesses of all sizes with skilled freelancers offering digital services in more than 500 categories, across 8 verticals including graphic design, digital marketing, programming, video and animation. In the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, over 3.4 million customers bought a wide range of services from freelancers across more than 160 countries.

