Needham Maintains F5 (FFIV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 25, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.34% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for F5 is 172.46. The forecasts range from a low of 151.50 to a high of $202.65. The average price target represents an increase of 16.34% from its latest reported closing price of 148.24.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for F5 is 3,233MM, an increase of 14.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1127 funds or institutions reporting positions in F5. This is a decrease of 49 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FFIV is 0.23%, a decrease of 7.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.99% to 62,713K shares. The put/call ratio of FFIV is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 5,960K shares representing 10.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,599K shares, representing an increase of 6.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFIV by 2.87% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,458K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,313K shares, representing an increase of 5.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFIV by 982.85% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,201K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,761K shares, representing a decrease of 116.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIV by 55.71% over the last quarter.

VWNFX - Vanguard Windsor II Fund Investor Shares holds 2,126K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,875K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,865K shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIV by 6.86% over the last quarter.

F5 Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

F5, Inc. is an American technology company specializing in application security, multi-cloud management, online fraud prevention, application delivery networking (ADN), application availability & performance, network security, and access & authorization. F5 originally offered application delivery controller (ADC) technology, but expanded into application layer, automation, multi-cloud, and security services. As ransomware, data leaks, DDoS, and other attacks on businesses of all sizes are arising, companies such as F5 have continued to reinvent themselves.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.