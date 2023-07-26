Needham Maintains F5 (FFIV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.99% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for F5 is 157.41. The forecasts range from a low of 133.32 to a high of $187.95. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.99% from its latest reported closing price of 158.98.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for F5 is 3,013MM, an increase of 7.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1173 funds or institutions reporting positions in F5. This is a decrease of 38 owner(s) or 3.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FFIV is 0.25%, an increase of 7.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.36% to 66,018K shares. The put/call ratio of FFIV is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 5,599K shares representing 9.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,148K shares, representing an increase of 8.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFIV by 10.92% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,761K shares representing 7.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,121K shares, representing a decrease of 7.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIV by 86.84% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,313K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,621K shares, representing an increase of 29.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIV by 87.23% over the last quarter.

VWNFX - Vanguard Windsor II Fund Investor Shares holds 2,126K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,944K shares, representing an increase of 8.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFIV by 1.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,865K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,836K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIV by 4.77% over the last quarter.

F5 Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

F5, Inc. is an American technology company specializing in application security, multi-cloud management, online fraud prevention, application delivery networking (ADN), application availability & performance, network security, and access & authorization. F5 originally offered application delivery controller (ADC) technology, but expanded into application layer, automation, multi-cloud, and security services. As ransomware, data leaks, DDoS, and other attacks on businesses of all sizes are arising, companies such as F5 have continued to reinvent themselves.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.