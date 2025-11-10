Needham Maintains Everspin Technologies (MRAM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Needham maintained coverage of Everspin Technologies (NasdaqGM:MRAM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.72% Downside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Everspin Technologies is $8.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.72% from its latest reported closing price of $9.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Everspin Technologies is 68MM, an increase of 26.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 173 funds or institutions reporting positions in Everspin Technologies. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRAM is 0.04%, an increase of 9.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.33% to 11,827K shares. The put/call ratio of MRAM is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWM Investment holds 2,126K shares representing 9.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lynrock Lake holds 1,861K shares representing 8.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,586K shares , representing an increase of 14.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRAM by 32.80% over the last quarter.

Herald Investment Management holds 800K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 675K shares , representing an increase of 15.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRAM by 57.12% over the last quarter.

Immersion holds 798K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 855K shares , representing a decrease of 7.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRAM by 5.02% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 645K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 654K shares , representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRAM by 11.10% over the last quarter.

