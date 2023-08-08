Needham Maintains EverQuote Inc - (EVER) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of EverQuote Inc - (NASDAQ:EVER) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.25% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for EverQuote Inc - is 10.20. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 55.25% from its latest reported closing price of 6.57.

The projected annual revenue for EverQuote Inc - is 445MM, an increase of 20.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 277 funds or institutions reporting positions in EverQuote Inc -. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 5.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVER is 0.08%, a decrease of 8.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.26% to 21,291K shares. The put/call ratio of EVER is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Granahan Investment Management holds 1,562K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,660K shares, representing a decrease of 6.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVER by 11.74% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 1,463K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 513K shares, representing an increase of 64.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVER by 153.14% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 1,362K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,358K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVER by 83.30% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,341K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 675K shares, representing an increase of 49.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVER by 10.13% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,227K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,056K shares, representing a decrease of 67.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVER by 49.24% over the last quarter.

EverQuote Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace, connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's mission is to empower insurance shoppers to better protect life's most important assets-their family, property, and future. Its vision is to become the largest online source of insurance policies by using data and technology to make insurance simpler, more affordable and personalized, ultimately reducing cost and risk.

