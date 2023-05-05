Needham Maintains EPAM Systems (EPAM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.25% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for EPAM Systems is 403.59. The forecasts range from a low of 326.23 to a high of $451.50. The average price target represents an increase of 49.25% from its latest reported closing price of 270.41.

The projected annual revenue for EPAM Systems is 5,779MM, an increase of 18.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1336 funds or institutions reporting positions in EPAM Systems. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 0.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EPAM is 0.34%, an increase of 4.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.23% to 67,788K shares. The put/call ratio of EPAM is 1.45, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,841K shares representing 11.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,980K shares, representing a decrease of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPAM by 18.42% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,489K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,810K shares, representing an increase of 19.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPAM by 4.44% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 3,414K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,595K shares, representing a decrease of 5.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPAM by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,527K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,621K shares, representing a decrease of 3.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPAM by 19.92% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 2,133K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,234K shares, representing a decrease of 4.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPAM by 18.65% over the last quarter.

EPAM Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. has leveraged its software engineering expertise to become a leading global product development, digital platform engineering, and top digital and product design agency. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver next-gen solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business outcomes. EPAM's global teams serve customers in more than 35 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. As a recognized market leader in multiple categories among top global independent research agencies, EPAM was one of only four technology companies to appear on Forbes 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies list every year of publication since 2013 and ranked as the top IT services company on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list of 2019 and 2020.

