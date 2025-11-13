Needham Maintains Draganfly (DPRO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Needham maintained coverage of Draganfly (NasdaqCM:DPRO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.33% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Draganfly is $10.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.99 to a high of $10.38. The average price target represents an increase of 29.33% from its latest reported closing price of $7.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Draganfly is 23MM, an increase of 217.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Draganfly. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 83.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DPRO is 0.04%, an increase of 97.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 140.83% to 817K shares. The put/call ratio of DPRO is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kieckhefer Group holds 316K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 201K shares , representing an increase of 36.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPRO by 248.66% over the last quarter.

DnB Asset Management AS holds 270K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares , representing an increase of 60.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPRO by 482.44% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 34K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company.

Hrt Financial holds 27K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company.

XTX Topco holds 20K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company.

