Needham Maintains Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.47% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Donnelley Financial Solutions is 52.02. The forecasts range from a low of 45.45 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 9.47% from its latest reported closing price of 47.52.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Donnelley Financial Solutions is 840MM, an increase of 5.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 475 funds or institutions reporting positions in Donnelley Financial Solutions. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DFIN is 0.18%, a decrease of 25.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.27% to 30,842K shares. The put/call ratio of DFIN is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Simcoe Capital Management holds 3,795K shares representing 12.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,825K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,855K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFIN by 1.08% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,553K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,826K shares, representing a decrease of 17.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DFIN by 13.25% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,280K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,505K shares, representing a decrease of 17.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DFIN by 12.26% over the last quarter.

Rice Hall James & Associates holds 1,070K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,071K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFIN by 11.14% over the last quarter.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) is a leading global risk and compliance solutions company. DFIN provides domain expertise, enterprise software and data analytics for every stage of its clients' business and investment lifecycles. Markets Vuctuate, regulations evolve, technology advances, and through it all, DFIN delivers con dence with the right solutions in moments that matter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.