Needham Maintains CuriosityStream Inc- (CURI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of CuriosityStream Inc- (NASDAQ:CURI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 161.92% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for CuriosityStream Inc- is 2.46. The forecasts range from a low of 1.16 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 161.92% from its latest reported closing price of 0.94.

The projected annual revenue for CuriosityStream Inc- is 111MM, an increase of 72.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in CuriosityStream Inc-. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 6.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CURI is 0.00%, a decrease of 7.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.44% to 4,084K shares. The put/call ratio of CURI is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 987K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Parallax Volatility Advisers holds 807K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,125K shares, representing a decrease of 39.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CURI by 11.83% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 393K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 261K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 234K shares, representing an increase of 10.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CURI by 16.49% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 220K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CuriosityStream Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Launched by media visionary John Hendricks, CuriosityStream is a leading global independent factual media company. CuriosityStream's documentary series and features cover every topic from space exploration to adventure to the secret life of pets, empowering viewers of all ages to fuel their passions and explore new ones. With thousands of titles, many in Ultra HD 4K, including exclusive originals, CuriosityStream features stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. CuriosityStream reaches over 13 million subscribers and is available worldwide to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. Find us on Roku, Apple TV Channels and Apple TV, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, T-Mobile, Google Chromecast, iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Prime Video Channels, YouTube TV, Sling TV, DISH, Comcast Xfinity on Demand, Cox Communications, Altice USA, Suddenlink, Sony, LG, Samsung and VIZIO smart TVs, Liberty Global, Com Hem, Tata Sky, MultiChoice, StarHub, Totalplay, Millicom, Okko and other global distribution partners and platforms.

