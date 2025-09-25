Needham Maintains CuriosityStream (CURI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, Needham maintained coverage of CuriosityStream (NasdaqCM:CURI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.65% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for CuriosityStream is $6.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.56 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 20.65% from its latest reported closing price of $5.21 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CuriosityStream is 140MM, an increase of 129.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 170 funds or institutions reporting positions in CuriosityStream. This is an increase of 87 owner(s) or 104.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CURI is 0.03%, an increase of 35.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 77.99% to 13,584K shares. The put/call ratio of CURI is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 987K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 784K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 593K shares , representing an increase of 24.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CURI by 152.03% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 727K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 342K shares , representing an increase of 53.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CURI by 298.66% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 673K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 520K shares , representing an increase of 22.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CURI by 138.60% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 465K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 143K shares , representing an increase of 69.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CURI by 494.89% over the last quarter.

