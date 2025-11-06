Needham Maintains CS Disco (LAW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, Needham maintained coverage of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.30% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for CS Disco is $6.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.44 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.30% from its latest reported closing price of $6.22 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CS Disco is 234MM, an increase of 53.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 222 funds or institutions reporting positions in CS Disco. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAW is 0.17%, an increase of 30.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.56% to 36,729K shares. The put/call ratio of LAW is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deer Management Co. holds 8,653K shares representing 14.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stephens Group holds 7,797K shares representing 12.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Topline Capital Management holds 2,965K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,784K shares , representing an increase of 39.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAW by 32.94% over the last quarter.

Solel Partners holds 1,105K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lakewood Capital Management holds 1,017K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

