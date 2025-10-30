Needham Maintains Crexendo (CXDO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, Needham maintained coverage of Crexendo (NasdaqCM:CXDO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.89% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Crexendo is $8.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.58 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 39.89% from its latest reported closing price of $6.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Crexendo is 59MM, a decrease of 8.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 159 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crexendo. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CXDO is 0.04%, an increase of 33.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.08% to 8,696K shares. The put/call ratio of CXDO is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Essex Investment Management Co holds 722K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 727K shares , representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXDO by 7.86% over the last quarter.

Bard Associates holds 623K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 666K shares , representing a decrease of 6.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXDO by 0.47% over the last quarter.

Creative Planning holds 531K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 470K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 338K shares , representing an increase of 28.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXDO by 26.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 346K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

