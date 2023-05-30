Needham Maintains Cooper Companies (COO) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.83% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cooper Companies is 383.52. The forecasts range from a low of 338.35 to a high of $451.50. The average price target represents an increase of 3.83% from its latest reported closing price of 369.39.

The projected annual revenue for Cooper Companies is 3,522MM, an increase of 4.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1258 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cooper Companies. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COO is 0.31%, an increase of 23.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.02% to 57,248K shares. The put/call ratio of COO is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Veritas Asset Management LLP holds 2,089K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,092K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COO by 1.74% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,984K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,473K shares, representing a decrease of 24.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COO by 15.39% over the last quarter.

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 1,627K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,639K shares, representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COO by 3.40% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,566K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,573K shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COO by 9.43% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,532K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,506K shares, representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COO by 24.80% over the last quarter.

Cooper Companies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CooperCompanies ("Cooper") is a global medical device company. Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of women, babies and families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on medical devices and fertility & genomics. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, Cooper has a workforce of more than 12,000 with products sold in over 100 countries.

