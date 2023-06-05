Needham Maintains Conmed (CNMD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Conmed (NYSE:CNMD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.86% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Conmed is 130.43. The forecasts range from a low of 120.19 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 2.86% from its latest reported closing price of 126.81.

The projected annual revenue for Conmed is 1,230MM, an increase of 11.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.45.

Conmed Declares $0.20 Dividend

On May 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 5, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $126.81 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.63%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.86%, the lowest has been 0.51%, and the highest has been 2.01%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.22 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.01 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 550 funds or institutions reporting positions in Conmed. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 4.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNMD is 0.23%, an increase of 4.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.39% to 45,628K shares. The put/call ratio of CNMD is 4.79, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Earnest Partners holds 2,716K shares representing 8.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,402K shares, representing an increase of 11.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNMD by 25.00% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,402K shares representing 7.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,192K shares, representing an increase of 8.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNMD by 21.21% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,220K shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,259K shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNMD by 11.92% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,187K shares representing 7.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,991K shares, representing an increase of 8.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNMD by 20.20% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,351K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,251K shares, representing an increase of 7.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNMD by 77.68% over the last quarter.

Conmed Background Information

CONMED is a medical technology company that provides surgical devices and equipment for minimally invasive procedures. The Company's products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of specialties, including orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

