Needham Maintains Comscore (SCOR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Comscore (NASDAQ:SCOR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 206.95% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Comscore is 2.21. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 206.95% from its latest reported closing price of 0.72.

The projected annual revenue for Comscore is 399MM, an increase of 6.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 152 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comscore. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 4.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCOR is 0.18%, an increase of 27.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.18% to 55,454K shares. The put/call ratio of SCOR is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers holds 9,126K shares representing 9.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,023K shares, representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCOR by 11.81% over the last quarter.

Westerly Capital Management holds 4,775K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,380K shares, representing an increase of 8.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCOR by 5.21% over the last quarter.

180 Degree Capital holds 4,221K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,909K shares, representing an increase of 7.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCOR by 10.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,443K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cerberus Capital Management holds 2,193K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Comscore Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Comscore is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

