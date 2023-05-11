Needham Maintains Coherent (COHR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 77.76% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coherent is 53.88. The forecasts range from a low of 36.36 to a high of $76.65. The average price target represents an increase of 77.76% from its latest reported closing price of 30.31.

The projected annual revenue for Coherent is 5,543MM, an increase of 14.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 870 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coherent. This is an increase of 727 owner(s) or 508.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COHR is 0.24%, an increase of 7.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8,027.09% to 155,760K shares. The put/call ratio of COHR is 1.61, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 19,056K shares representing 13.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,046K shares, representing an increase of 10.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COHR by 1.90% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 11,297K shares representing 8.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 4,625K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,630K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COHR by 4.51% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,585K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 4,575K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,495K shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COHR by 1.33% over the last quarter.

Coherent Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, U.S.A., the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support its customers.

