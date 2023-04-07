Needham Maintains Coherent (COHR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 87.79% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coherent is $61.93. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $123.90. The average price target represents an increase of 87.79% from its latest reported closing price of $32.98.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Coherent is $5,543MM, an increase of 25.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.85.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arizona State Retirement System holds 37K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing an increase of 5.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COHR by 0.97% over the last quarter.

UMDD - ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 79.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COHR by 39.69% over the last quarter.

Swiss National Bank holds 316K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 306K shares, representing an increase of 3.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COHR by 4.43% over the last quarter.

Skylands Capital holds 170K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares, representing an increase of 49.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COHR by 93.26% over the last quarter.

DODBX - Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund holds 1,366K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 885 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coherent. This is an increase of 666 owner(s) or 304.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COHR is 0.24%, an increase of 5.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5,975.79% to 156,176K shares. The put/call ratio of COHR is 1.35, indicating a bearish outlook.

Coherent Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, U.S.A., the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support its customers.

See all Coherent regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.