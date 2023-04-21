Needham Maintains Cogent Biosciences (COGT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 112.12% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cogent Biosciences is $23.59. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 112.12% from its latest reported closing price of $11.12.

The projected annual revenue for Cogent Biosciences is $0MM, a decrease of �%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.12.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MetLife Investment Management holds 34K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 22K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

GOLDMAN SACHS VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Goldman Sachs Small Cap Equity Insights Fund Institutional holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 2,966K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLXSX - Fidelity Flex Small Cap Index Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 5.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COGT by 5.76% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 273 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cogent Biosciences. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COGT is 0.23%, a decrease of 33.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.34% to 79,393K shares. The put/call ratio of COGT is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

Cogent Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cogent Biosciences is a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. The most advanced clinical program, PLX9486, is a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17. KIT D816V is responsible for driving systemic mastocytosis, a serious disease caused by unchecked proliferation of mast cells. Exon 17 mutations are also found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), a type of cancer with strong dependence on oncogenic KIT signaling. Cogent Biosciences is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

