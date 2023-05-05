Needham Maintains Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.50% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cirrus Logic is 107.44. The forecasts range from a low of 79.08 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 30.50% from its latest reported closing price of 82.33.

The projected annual revenue for Cirrus Logic is 1,983MM, an increase of 4.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 831 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cirrus Logic. This is an increase of 67 owner(s) or 8.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRUS is 0.19%, an increase of 13.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.90% to 57,273K shares. The put/call ratio of CRUS is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mackenzie Financial holds 2,453K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,891K shares, representing a decrease of 17.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRUS by 8.26% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,079K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,972K shares, representing an increase of 5.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRUS by 7.44% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,700K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,635K shares, representing an increase of 3.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRUS by 1.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,671K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,674K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRUS by 0.19% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,467K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,486K shares, representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRUS by 39.32% over the last quarter.

Cirrus Logic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cirrus Logic is a leader in low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions that create innovative user experiences for the world's top mobile and consumer applications. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, Cirrus Logic is recognized globally for its award-winning corporate culture.

