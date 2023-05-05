Needham Maintains Cardlytics (CDLX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.64% Downside

As of April 25, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cardlytics is 6.25. The forecasts range from a low of 3.54 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 24.64% from its latest reported closing price of 8.29.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cardlytics is 329MM, an increase of 11.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 302 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cardlytics. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 5.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDLX is 0.13%, a decrease of 33.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.62% to 33,573K shares. The put/call ratio of CDLX is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CAS Investment Partners holds 5,416K shares representing 16.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

683 Capital Management holds 1,750K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,900K shares, representing a decrease of 8.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDLX by 37.98% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 1,427K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,436K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDLX by 49.47% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,275K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 215K shares, representing an increase of 83.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDLX by 237.91% over the last quarter.

KPS Global Asset Management UK holds 1,219K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cardlytics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cardlytics is a digital advertising platform. Cardlytics partners with financial institutions to run their banking rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen banking relationships. In turn, Cardlytics has a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. Cardlytics uses these insights to help marketers identify, reach, and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in London, New York, San Francisco and Visakhapatnam.

See all Cardlytics regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.