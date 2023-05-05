Needham Maintains Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.08% Upside

As of April 25, 2023, the average one-year price target for Blueprint Medicines is 70.14. The forecasts range from a low of 38.38 to a high of $119.70. The average price target represents an increase of 20.08% from its latest reported closing price of 58.41.

The projected annual revenue for Blueprint Medicines is 231MM, an increase of 12.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -9.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 599 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blueprint Medicines. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BPMC is 0.19%, a decrease of 22.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.47% to 70,682K shares. The put/call ratio of BPMC is 2.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,003K shares representing 8.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,824K shares, representing an increase of 23.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPMC by 18.10% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,299K shares representing 7.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,032K shares, representing an increase of 6.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPMC by 30.38% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,492K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,259K shares, representing an increase of 9.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPMC by 29.53% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 2,379K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,840K shares, representing an increase of 22.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPMC by 14.39% over the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 1,892K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,538K shares, representing an increase of 18.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPMC by 23.83% over the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Blueprint Medicines is a global precision therapy company that invents life-changing medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders. Applying an approach that is both precise and agile, the company creates therapies that selectively target genetic drivers, with the goal of staying one step ahead across stages of disease. Since 2011, Blueprint has leveraged its research platform, including expertise in molecular targeting and world-class drug design capabilities, to rapidly and reproducibly translate science into a broad pipeline of precision therapies. Today, the company is delivering its approved medicines to patients in the United States and Europe, and the company is globally advancing multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy.

