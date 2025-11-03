Needham Maintains Blue Bird (BLBD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, Needham maintained coverage of Blue Bird (NasdaqGM:BLBD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.71% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Blue Bird is $60.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 20.71% from its latest reported closing price of $49.96 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Blue Bird is 1,670MM, an increase of 17.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 508 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blue Bird. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLBD is 0.20%, an increase of 5.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.37% to 39,694K shares. The put/call ratio of BLBD is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 2,267K shares representing 7.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,619K shares , representing an increase of 28.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLBD by 65.29% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 2,235K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,402K shares , representing a decrease of 7.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLBD by 18.28% over the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,978K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,016K shares , representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLBD by 19.22% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,258K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,359K shares , representing a decrease of 7.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLBD by 16.51% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,195K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,130K shares , representing an increase of 5.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLBD by 45.66% over the last quarter.

