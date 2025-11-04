Needham Maintains BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, Needham maintained coverage of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:BCRX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 213.60% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is $21.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 213.60% from its latest reported closing price of $6.86 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is 540MM, a decrease of 10.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 526 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 9.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCRX is 0.12%, an increase of 28.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.91% to 223,829K shares. The put/call ratio of BCRX is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kynam Capital Management holds 8,464K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,929K shares , representing a decrease of 5.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCRX by 45.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,729K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,551K shares , representing an increase of 2.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCRX by 9.48% over the last quarter.

Alkeon Capital Management holds 5,714K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,214K shares , representing a decrease of 26.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCRX by 67.87% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 5,615K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,403K shares , representing an increase of 57.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCRX by 51.62% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 5,207K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,473K shares , representing a decrease of 5.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCRX by 14.76% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.