Needham Maintains Bicycle Therapeutics Plc - ADR (BCYC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Bicycle Therapeutics Plc - ADR (NASDAQ:BCYC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 121.64% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bicycle Therapeutics Plc - ADR is 52.02. The forecasts range from a low of 33.33 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 121.64% from its latest reported closing price of 23.47.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Bicycle Therapeutics Plc - ADR is 16MM, a decrease of 31.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 114 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bicycle Therapeutics Plc - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCYC is 0.34%, a decrease of 78.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.85% to 25,114K shares. The put/call ratio of BCYC is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deep Track Capital holds 2,819K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jefferies Financial Group holds 1,948K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company.

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 1,817K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,233K shares, representing an increase of 32.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCYC by 14.54% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,474K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,503K shares, representing a decrease of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCYC by 34.92% over the last quarter.

Tybourne Capital Management holds 1,409K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 906K shares, representing an increase of 35.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCYC by 12.91% over the last quarter.

Bicycle Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bicycle Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of medicines, referred to as Bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycles are fully synthetic short peptides constrained with small molecule scaffolds to form two loops that stabilize their structural geometry. This constraint facilitates target binding with high affinity and selectivity, making Bicycles attractive candidates for drug development. Bicycle's lead product candidate, BT1718, a Bicycle Toxin Conjugate (BTC) that targets MT1-MMP, is being investigated in an ongoing Phase I/IIa clinical trial in collaboration with the Centre for Drug Development of Cancer Research UK. Bicycle is also evaluating BT5528, a second-generation BTC targeting EphA2, in a company-sponsored Phase I/II trial. BT8009 is a BTC targeting Nectin-4, a well-validated tumor antigen, and is also currently being evaluated in a Company-sponsored Phase I/II trial. Bicycle is headquartered in Cambridge, UK with many key functions and members of its leadership team located in Lexington, MA.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.