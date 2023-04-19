Needham Maintains Bellring Brands (BRBR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Bellring Brands (NYSE:BRBR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.17% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bellring Brands is $37.58. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 7.17% from its latest reported closing price of $35.07.

The projected annual revenue for Bellring Brands is $1,620MM, an increase of 13.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.24.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TRZIX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Index Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 6.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 19.69% over the last quarter.

Profund Advisors holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 1 Fund Standard Class holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares, representing a decrease of 447.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 78.70% over the last quarter.

BEARX - Federated Prudent Bear Fund Shares holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 33.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 56.15% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 681 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bellring Brands. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRBR is 0.28%, an increase of 29.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.80% to 159,750K shares. The put/call ratio of BRBR is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

Bellring Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BellRing Brands, Inc. is a holding company operating in the global convenient nutrition category. Its primary brands, Premier Protein® and Dymatize®, comprise all major product forms, including ready-to-drink protein shakes, powders and nutrition bars, and are distributed across channels including club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty and convenience.

