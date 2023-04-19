Needham Maintains Azenta (AZTA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.14% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Azenta is $63.24. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 43.14% from its latest reported closing price of $44.18.

The projected annual revenue for Azenta is $729MM, an increase of 22.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.42.

Azenta Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Azenta is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. In addition, the company operates the Semiconductor Solutions Group business, an industry-leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing automation and collaborative robotics solutions worldwide. On September 20, 2021, the Company announced the pending sale of this business to Thomas H. Lee Partners. Due to the pending divestiture, the Company began reporting the Semiconductor Solutions Group business as discontinued operations in its recent fiscal year-end earnings announcement.

