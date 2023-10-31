Needham Maintains Axonics (AXNX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.40% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Axonics is 77.91. The forecasts range from a low of 60.60 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 57.40% from its latest reported closing price of 49.50.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Axonics is 334MM, an increase of 4.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 527 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axonics. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXNX is 0.21%, a decrease of 9.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.72% to 62,240K shares. The put/call ratio of AXNX is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bellevue Group holds 2,223K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,912K shares, representing an increase of 14.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXNX by 5.75% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 1,802K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,773K shares, representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXNX by 13.26% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,741K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,337K shares, representing an increase of 23.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXNX by 17.84% over the last quarter.

Axa holds 1,661K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,672K shares, representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXNX by 12.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,552K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,532K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXNX by 13.59% over the last quarter.

Axonics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Irvine, Calif., Axonics has developed and is commercializing novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices for patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction, and through its acquisition of Bulkamid®, offers a best-in-class urethral bulking agent for women with stress urinary incontinence. These conditions significantly impact quality of life. Overactive bladder affects an estimated 87 million adults in the U.S. and Europe, with an additional 40 million adults estimated to suffer from fecal incontinence. Stress urinary incontinence affects an estimated 20 million women in the U.S. alone. Axonics' clinically proven products are offered at hundreds of medical centers across the U.S. and abroad. Reimbursement coverage is well established in the U.S. and is a covered service in most European countries.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.